A SINGLE mum has been spared jail despite admitting distributing an indecent video of a two-year-old girl and a man she was 'disgusted' by.

Care worker Gloria Owusu, of John Garne Way, in Oxford, was sent the video clip in May last year and subsequently sent it on to multiple relatives and friends over the next eight months.

Ms Owusu also shared a picture of an eight-year-old girl standing naked in a field - but said she did not think this was indecent as 'children often walk around naked' in Ghana, where she was from.

The 45-year-old, who works part-time in a residential care home for the elderly, was arrested when she showed her colleague the video at work and it was seen by a visitor to the home who called the police.

She pleaded guilty to both offences of possessing and distributing indecent images but was spared jail after Judge Zoe Smith handed out a ten month suspended sentence.

Prosecuting lawyer Alexandra Bull said Ms Owusu told her colleague she was 'disgusted' by the image.

She said: "Miss Owusu said 'look at this video, it's disgusting, when I look at this it makes me so angry, it makes me so angry at men.'"

Defence lawyer Gordana Turudija-Austin said her client sent the images to relatives for 're-assurance' over what was happening the world and maintained she was 'disgusted' by the video.

Judge Zoe Smith said: "On May 7 you were sent a Category A indecent video depicting a two-year-old girl engaging in sexual behaviour with an adult.

"And on May 9 you sent it to another person and again on May 11 and May 16, January 27 and January 29.

"On that final date you were at your place of work, as a healthcare provider, and when being assisted by a colleague you said you would send it to her.

"She didn't want you to but nevertheless you did.

"You had the video on your phone for so long and sent it to so many people - that's what makes this a serious offence.

"But it is very unusual, you have not been searching the internet for such things."

Ms Owusu was given a ten month suspended sentence for possessing and distributing the Category A indecent video and a two month suspended sentence for possessing and distributing the Category C image, which she will serve concurrently.