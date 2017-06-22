Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Oxford's Walton Street.

At about 6.15pm on Friday, June 9 an argument took place between a driver and a cyclist, who accused the driver of passing to close to him.

In the ensuing row, the cyclist grabbed the driver's hand and twisted it. The incident was caught on video recorded by the driver.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained ligament damage and was treated in hospital. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Police Constable Susan Hine of the investigation hub in Oxford said she believes the man in the image 'may have vital information about the incident'.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.