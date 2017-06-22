COMEDY fans have been running around the city full of glee hunting for free tickets.

Comedy set-up The Glee Club has been hiding tickets to its shows around Oxford as part of the #BigGleeGiveaway.

From Boswells to ice cream parlour G&D’s, the tickets have so far been found in a variety of venues.

And for those who have not yet sought them out, The Glee Club, based at The Bullingdon in Cowley Road, will continue to hide them until Monday, July 10.

Tom Hunt, from the club, said: “Both ourselves and the businesses who’ve taken tickets have been bowled over by the response.

“Within minutes of us revealing the locations, shops and bars have had people running in asking for tickets.

“If you’ve been unsuccessful in your search for tickets, there are still a few weeks to go yet, so there’s still a good chance you’ll be able to grab some free laughs, if you’re quick.”

The exact locations are revealed at 10am every Monday morning via The Glee’s social media channels.

This week tickets were hidden at The Library pub, Inky Fingers and Annie Sloan – all on Cowley Road.

Since its launch at the beginning of June, about 300 punters have grabbed the free tickets and it is expected that over the six week run a total of 1,000 tickets will be handed out.

The giveaway has also been rolled out in Birmingham, Cardiff and Nottingham.

For more information visit glee.co.uk/BigGleeGiveaway or search #BigGleeGiveaway via Twitter and Facebook.