POLICE are appealing for help from the public to trace a 16-year-old boy missing from Kidlington.

Callum Reynolds-Rolfe, 16, was last seen in the Moors on Monday, June 5.

He is white with a slim build, medium length mousey hair, blue eyes and talks with a local accent.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue chinos, a camouflage hooded top and black Nike trainers.

Callum is known to frequent the Headington area of Oxford.

Investigating officer Inspector Mark Brock, based at Cowley police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Callum’s whereabouts, and would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information as to where he is, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”