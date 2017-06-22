PEOPLE living in Oxford’s five tower blocks are invited to a further briefing on fire safety with Blackbird Leys Parish Council.

At the monthly meeting on Tuesday a representative from Fortem, the contractors currently carrying out refurbishment works, is due to attend to discuss matters in detail in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Last week Oxford City Council reassured tenants in Windrush, Evenlode, Foresters, Hockmore and Plowman Towers that materials used in the works were safe but many residents are still concerned.

The meeting takes place from 7pm in the Jack Argent Room in Blackbird Leys Community Centre. All are welcome.