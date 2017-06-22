FRIED, roasted or grilled creepy crawlies could soon be on the menu for us all.

According to researchers from Oxford Brookes University, edible insects could help solve a global shortage of food.

The team were among science and technology innovators exhibiting at Oxford science and technology show Venturefest on Wednesday.

With them was former Brookes student Prabh Simran Badal, whose firm Chirrup Food supplies snacks of crickets, meal worms and other mini-critters.

Visitors were offered a chance to try cookies baked using flour from ground-up crickets.

Brookes associate lecturer and PhD researcher Indroneel Chaterjee, said: “We are trying to understand what we can do to overcome people’s inhibitions about eating insects.

“People are positively surprised when it tastes nice.”

Also at Venturefest were twin robots Ada Lovelace and Robbie who help computer and technology students at Brookes learn to program software.

David Hartley, commercial and knowledge exchange director of Oxford Brookes’ research and business development, said robots can learn to recognise human facial expressions, which could help them care for older people, or work with autistic children.

He said: “We are not in the realm of science fiction where they will be completely human but are working towards a point where they can respond to human emotions.”

Other companies at the one-day event at Kings Centre in Osney Mead included Oxford Space Structures which markets SpaceCot.

The baby travel cot, inspired by the way solar panels unfold on space satellites, is sold through Mothercare, Tesco and John Lewis.

This year’s Venturefest, which brought together scientists, academics, business people and potential investors, attracted more than 600 visitors.

It included workshops, panel discussions and Dragons Den-style pitching contest.

Executive director Lynn Shepherd said: “Many people have said they have had good conversations with investors, so we feel we are helping businesses on their first steps.”

But she warned the event needs more funding, as £40,000 received from government body Innovate UK has been axed.

Ms Shepherd added: “We are hoping more people will sign up to our supporter’s package to help us put on an even bigger event for our 20th anniversary next year.”