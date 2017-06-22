BOLD prints depicting the beauty of Oxford’s parks have been put on display.

An series of lithography prints by artist Rachel Gracey have brightened the Story Museum in Oxford, as part of a pop-up exhibition run by the Zuleika Gallery.

The colourful array of abstract pieces are titled A Walk in the Parks, mirroring landscape scenes from Universit y Parks in Oxford.

Ms Gracey, who is a regular contributor to the Oxfordshire Artweeks festival, specialises in lino printing and lithography - a method of printing involving ink and a greasy surface such as oil.

Her works went on display at the museum in Pembroke Street on Friday and will remain there until Saturday.

Zuleika Gallery has hired out the space especially to show the printmaker’s work.