BEAUTIFUL ballet dancers raised £3,000 for local charities with their tiny talented toes.

More than 550 children and adults from the Amanda Alder Dance Academy took part in four shows over two days at Radley College near Abingdon.

The school, which is based in Abingdon but also runs classes in Wootton, Oxford and Didcot, put on the extravaganza to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Dancers also used the shows on April 8 and 9 to raise money for two local charities: Oxford Children's Hospital and Leah's Wish, the Abingdon charity set up in memory of 17-year-old cystic fibrosis sufferer Leah Graham, who died in 2013.

The shows raised so much money, organisers only finished counting it all this month and found they had raised £3,000 through tickets, refreshments and public donations.

Morwenna Carter, who attends with her daughter, said the school was delighted with the total.

She added: "It is a really family-orientated place: I attend, my daughter attends too, and it's a dance school for all ages and abilities."

The school will hold its next show in 2019 but in the meantime is planning to expand this September with extra classes including adult jazz, musical theatre and 'Tiny Street' for four-to-six-year-olds.

More details can be found at aadanceacademy.co.uk