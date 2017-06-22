CLASSIC cars will be gearing up to roar into former RAF Bicester this weekend as the Flywheel Festival returns for its third year.

Hundreds of vintage vehicles and aircraft will crowd the former World War Two bomber station for the two-day festival, with thousands of visitors expected,

This year the event coincides with British Armed Forces Day, which will add to the military atmosphere of the former airbase featuring military vehicles and demonstrations from the Oxfordshire Home Guard, based in Launton, Bicester.

Richard Grafton, director of Flywheel Festival, said: "We are in the final run-up to Flywheel and we urge anyone who is considering attending to make the most of our advance discounted ticket offers.

"With the selection of quality cars, motorbikes and aircraft, complemented by the unique setting of Bicester Heritage, there is no better way to kick-off your summer than at Flywheel.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone."

Last year, hundreds of historic cars, aircraft, motorbikes and military vehicles were buzzing round the Bicester base demonstration track and this year will be no different.

Taking to the track this year to show off its skills to festival-goers is the Edwardian chain-driven monsters, vintage Bentleys and iconic Mans Jaguars.

Meanwhile, overhead the skies will be scattered with Spitfires, the Great War Display Team dogfight and nine Tiger Moths performing precision flying displays.

The weekend will also see more than 20 performance motorbikes taking to the live action covering the period from 1920 through to 1970.

Manufacturers include AJS, Harley Davidson, Moto Guzzi, Norton, Triumph, Velocette and Vincent.

Richard Duffin, motorcycle content coordinator at Flywheel Festival, said: "I believe we have a great selection of motorcycle entries which will enable visitors to experience the sights, sounds and smells of a bygone era.

"Close examination of the machines and interaction with our riders in the paddock will be most welcome."

Mr Grafton added: "Motorcycles are an important part of Flywheel and this year we have brought together a truly exciting mix of machinery spanning more than 50 years and charting the development of bikes in all sizes and forms."

Advance tickets for the festival running from Saturday to Sunday and start from £23.

Get tickets from flywheelfestival.com