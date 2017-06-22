STATELY home Blenheim Palace has appointed a new sustainability advisor as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental issues.

Jacqui Gibson, who has a background in energy management and sustainable construction, is introducing an estate-wide sustainability action plan for the World Heritage Site in Woodstock.

The new plan will seek to significantly reduce the palace’s carbon footprint and levels of various waste streams as well as conserving and reusing water from the estate.

Ms Gibson said: “I am very excited and enthusiastic about having the opportunity to work in such an iconic and historic property.

“Blenheim Palace has undoubtedly set itself one of the most aspirational goals of any historic palace anywhere in the world and I am looking forward to helping them meet it.

“It is so refreshing to work with an organisation where everyone is committed to sustainability.”