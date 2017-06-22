DEVELOPERS behind a new estate have promised to replace any trees or plants which die in the first five years – so long as the new residents can prove they have kept them watered.

Newbury-based Marbus Developments revealed the conditions for the homes it is building on the former Wantage Tennis Club courts in Foliat Drive.

The company said in its latest submission to Vale of White Horse District Council: “Any trees or planting which within five years from the date of planting die or become damaged or removed or diseased shall be replaced in the next planting season”.

It went on to say that the new occupiers will be required to keep new planting watered ‘during dry periods’, keep areas prepared for new planting weeding and trim boundary hedges ‘at least annually’.

Wantage Tennis Club sold the site for an estimated £500,000 last year and moved to Wantage Memorial Park on Manor Road.

Marbus already has planning permission but had to send in more detailed designs.