COUNCILLORS are to take a tour of every single play area in Bicester to decide which ones need improvement.

Bicester Town Council has voted to send members into the community to look at all 62 play areas in the town as part of the next phase of £30,000 worth of renovations.

The project has already seen three play areas given a lick of paint and new equipment as well as the opening of an overhauled Garth Park in the centre of town last year.

Councillor Lawrie Stratford said in a meeting of the environment committee this month: "I do believe we need to get out and do these visits as soon as possible.

"We need to see all the play areas rather than look at them in isolation in order to work out what needs to be done."

The focus on play areas came from a review started last year after parents asked for more work to be put into facilities for children in the town.

Since then, the council has put aside funds for new equipment and to repaint areas in Holm Square play area in Southwold, Bowmont Square play area in Shakespeare Drive and Lucerne Avenue in Bure Park.

These area were chosen after officers reviewed all 62 and considered features such as high usage, wear-and-tear and the age of each site.

Councillor Nick Mawer said: "I really do appreciate what has been done so far to some of the play areas, particularly in Bure Park.

"The zip wire in particular – since it was put in I see it in use at all times of day and it is clearly very appreciated."

At the meeting on Monday, June 12, councillors agreed to all tour the town's 62 play areas then report their findings to the environment committee at the next opportunity.

Councillor Debbie Pickford added: "We are talking about refurbishments of the sites but what about plans for maintenance.

"Work was done on many of these play areas 20 years ago or more and nothing have been done since then to maintain them and it is something that we have been asking for for year."

Ms Pickford called for a maintenance plan to also be drawn up for the next meeting.

The council will then look at which play areas next need the most attention.