THIS year’s FloFest promises to be ‘the biggest and best yet’ according to organisers, as the free annual festival returns on Saturday.

The annual festival at Florence Park features live music, performers, food, arts and workshops from groups across Oxford and beyond.

Hundreds are expected to take part in the festivities this year, which features new stages, acts and a large dose of community spirit.

Organiser Alan Brown said: “It will definitely be the biggest one yet, with all of the extra things that we have this year. It will be the biggest one yet in Oxford, of that I am sure.

“Flofest is the best free, fun outdoor festival that Oxford has. It has been going for a number of years and we have something for all ages from cradle to the grave.

"It is growing, and it’s getting a lot bigger each year."

The day-long event this year will feature three stages, each with a packed line-up of acts and performers.

On the main stage there will be a performance from Osprey and Co as well as Papa Nui. Audacity Live will also make an appearance for a 'bouncy singalong' for the family to enjoy.

The variety stage returns this year, curated by community champion Rob Early who will present a number of community acts.

A first for the festival this year is the appearance of the FloFest literary tent, which will feature readings from several local authors including Theresa Heapy and Virginia Moffet.

There will also be a Silent Disco running throughout the afternoon.

Mr Brown said: “We have loads of activities this year. There is everything from events for the younger years as well as adults, and also for animal lovers, with the Oxfordshire Wildlife Sanctuary.

“And people are invited to bring along their own animals and give them costumes to win prizes. It will be a fun event I think.”

As well as the various performances there will also be an open air food court including food stands from Taste Tibet and OMG Burgers among others, with Florence Park Road pub The Jolly Postboys supplying the liquid refreshment.

Last year, hundreds of families donned their wellies and raincoats and braved the heavy showers to enjoy the event, with organisers hoping the recent heatwave will hold out until the weekend.

Mr Brown added: "FloFest is quickly becoming an established part of the local Oxford festival calendar and offers the widest park based free festival experience with something for the whole family.

"Now all we need on Saturday is a bit of sunshine."

FloFest 2017 will take place on Saturday between 11am and 5pm at Florence Park. Entrance is free and all are welcome to take part.