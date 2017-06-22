FRIENDS, family and fundraising champions from across Oxford gathered to raise a glass in memory of a loved one - and raised more than £1,700 in the process.

On Saturday scores of people gathered at Littlemore Rugby Club for a summer fun day in memory of former Blackbird Leys resident Mary McBlain.

The mother-of-two, who would have turned 37 last Wednesday, suffered a pulmonary embolism and died in December 2015.

At last weekend's event participants raised a glass to the 'happy-go-lucky girl' and daughter of a Leys original for the third fundraising event in her memory.

Mother Sandra McBlain said: "On the day of Mary's birthday we had our own private thing because I've got a memorial garden in my back garden, and we let balloons off.

"Everybody was aware of the fact that it was her birthday so we had a toast and I did a little speech in honour of Mary, which was really nice."

For the rest of the day visitors young and old enjoyed children's games, Aunt Sally, a dancing contest and a darts competition.

It followed a Mary McBlain Memorial Cup darts contest and an activity day last year at Florence Park Community Centre which between them raised £3,100 for various services at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The family had set a fundraising target of £1,000 for their latest event.

Mrs McBlain, of Blay Close, said: "At the end of the day we totalled it all up and our final figure was £1,746.36.

"Everybody was absolutely elated. I was really surprised; we honestly didn't think we were going to do it. It was a brilliant turnout and the weather couldn't have been better."

All funds raised will be donated to the vascular unit at the Headington hospital, where Mary was treated for a blood clot a few years before her death.

Joseph Baker of ORH Charitable Funds, the charitable arm of Oxfordshire's hospitals trust, said: "A huge thank you to Sandra and all the family for arranging another fantastic event in memory of Mary.

"It was clear from the beginning that celebrating Mary’s birthday in a special way was important to you all and we are thrilled that together you have raised such an incredible amount for the ward, where it will make a huge difference to both patients and staff."