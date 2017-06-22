WITH just over one week to go before tens of thousands descend on Oxford for the city's carnival extravaganza some of the event's key sponsors have just been announced.

Templars Square shopping centre, the Indonesian Embassy in London and estate agents Chamberlain Evans have all been named as supporters of this year's Cowley Road Carnival.

The event, which will once against see thousands of people line the streets of Cowley Road and beyond, returns on Sunday, July 2, from 11am.

Organisers are hoping to attract about 50,000 revellers to this year’s festival, which has the theme of industry and technology.

President of the Indonesian students' association in Oxford, Sandoko Kosen, said: "The Indonesian student community in Oxford – OXONIS and PPI Oxford – is back at the Cowley Road Carnival again this year with the theme of ‘Magnificent Indonesia'.

"With the full support of the Indonesian Embassy in London, there will be Indonesian elements across all of the major attractions, including the culinary and cultural stalls, performances and the procession.

"Carnival visitors will be able to taste a large selection of delicious Indonesian dishes, including the delicious beef rendang, satay, nasi campur – rice with various selection of dishes on one plate – nasi kuning, siomay, bakso and many more which will be served during the carnival.

"In the cultural area we will be organising a small Batik workshop aimed at introducing the art of Batik to the carnival visitors.

"We are organising a photobooth as well, where visitors will be able to take picture of themselves with a range of Indonesian traditional costumes with different designs unique to each region of Indonesia.”

The Little Indonesia zone will be in the Restore car park off Manzil Way during carnival day.

The newly-announced sponsors join a number of other backers for the event including Oxford Brookes University and the Mini Plant in Cowley.

Carnival spokeswoman Sarah Airey said of the new sponsors: “We are delighted to have Chamberlain Evans back as a sponsor for this year’s carnival and offering support to the event and for the local community.

“Templars Square is sponsoring us for the first time and we are delighted to have the support of the shopping centre and local business.

“With the Indonesian embassy, Indonesian food has always been a real fixture of the carnival.

“This year we are lucky to have their support as well as ‘Little Indonesia'.”

"This year is going to be even more jam packed with so many things to see and do.”