MOBILE phone evidence obtained by police does not show that a man accused of dealing drugs across the county acted as part of a London crime gang, a court has heard.

Khalid Khalid, 24, of Mayfield Road, Dagenham, is accused of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine as part of a major drugs crackdown by Thames Valley Police.

The year-long operation involved a number of arrests and drug raids across Oxford, Abingdon and London earlier this year.

Khalid is alleged to have responded to text messages on a single mobile from customers asking for drugs before being driven to various locations to supply them by another man, Azad Akwari.

At Oxford Crown Court yesterday, the jury heard how the mobile phone data obtained from the providers did not include any information on the contents of the messages sent and received.

Crucially, the court heard, it did not show that two mobile phones had been used at the same locations.

Sean Pouilier, defending, said: “It is absent of any sending or receiving of any text messages. The data will show the contact but not the content.

“All of the conspirators who have pleaded guilty...they are often travelling in twos or more.

“The map does not colocate any other sightings of any other mobile sightings.”

The prosecution maintains that Khalid sold the drugs as part of the conspiracy between February 22 and March 3 last year,

Meanwhile, co-defendant Azad Akwari, who had denied the charges, changed his plea yesterday and admitted his role in the drug dealing.

22-year old Akwari pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of Class A drugs yesterday and will be sentenced at a later date. The trial continues.