FASHIONISTAS can stand out from the crowd and raise money for charity this summer.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on Didcot residents to get creative and help fund life-saving research by taking part in the Big Stitch next month.

Style seekers can join the fight against heart disease by buying an item from the charity's shop in Broadway and personalising it.

The money raised by buying items in the shop will help about 900,000 people from the South East, who are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease.

Area manager for the Broadway shop Margaret Richardson said: "We want to see as many friends, families and individuals from Didcot getting crafty this July, whilst also helping us fund £500million of heart research in the next five years.

"The Big Stitch gives you the opportunity to either put into practice your sewing skills or learn how easy it is to incorporate small additions to create a wardrobe staple.

"All you need to do is buy an item from the desirable items on offer in BHF shops and inject your own style stamp this July."

Residents are encouraged to tag their before and after pictures on the BHF's social media accounts using the hashtag #TheBigStitch.

All entries will be in with a chance of winning a night out at a West End Show.

For more information visit bhf.org.uk/TheBigStitch