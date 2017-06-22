CAMPAIGNERS, wildlife experts and residents have applauded a council decision rejecting plans to build on a Bicester meadow.

Gavray Meadows in Bicester has been the subject of a long-running battle between developers Gallagher Estates and campaigners over plans to build 300 homes there.

But last Thursday councillors threw out the firm's first application for 180 homes over concerns about the impact on local wildlife and the development being contrary to the district's Local Plan for development.

Cherwell District Council deferred making the decision last month to give Gallagher time to put forward a wildlife management plan for the entire 300-home development.

But developers refused to put forward such details and in a statement to the council said: "There is no policy requirement or obligation for there to be a single planning application or Ecological Management Plan covering the whole site."

Save Gavray Meadows campaigner and professional ecologist Dominic Woodfield said: "The committee is to be congratulated for standing up to a developer that seems intent on refusing to work within the clear parameters set by national and local planning policy.

"Now we face yet more delays to the delivery of both housing and essential and valuable green space within Bicester because they would rather keep testing what they can get away with."

The 23-hectares of land, which sits between Gavray Drive and the London-to-Birmingham railway, is a hotspot for biodiversity in Bicester.

Gallagher Estates put forward this application as part of a two-phase plan to build 'up to 300 homes' on the site.

Councillors argued that the site should be considered as a whole and not in two phases when it came to submitting a wildlife management plan.

Gallagher said the application followed guidance in Cherwell Local Plan and planning consultant Darren Bell, on behalf of the developers, said at the meeting: "The outline planning application complies with policy Bicester 13, can be developed as an independent development and properly addresses ecological issues."

He also pointed out that the proposed 300 homes are already earmarked for the area as part of the council's Local Plan.

But several wildlife organisations disagreed, including the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) and national charity Butterfly Conservation, which said local wildlife needed protection.

Speaking at the meeting Cherwell district councillor for the area Dan Sames said: "The Local Plan gives details about the important aspects of the site: the central eastern section contains a lowland meadow and priority habitat.

"There are lots of protected species to the eastern part of the site, several ponds and small stream which runs north to south.

"There is a number of species including butterflies, great crested newts, reptiles, bats and birds. We therefore see it is an area rich in biodiversity and it really does warrant protection."

He added: "The local wildlife site is a major focus of biodiversity for Bicester 13 and it is neither enhanced nor protected by these proposals.

"The threat of development flies in the face of our aspirations of being a garden town and healthy town as we put at risk green spaces and rich biodiversity surrounding our built up areas."

It is not known if Gallagher Estates will appeal the decision, as it did not respond to our questions.