THE time-old saying ‘say cheese’ has earned many photographers a great shot.

And for Oxford Mail photographer Jon Lewis the yellow stuff helped him get a snap, which is nominated for a national award.

Mr Lewis’ photograph of the Prince of Wales sampling cheese at the Covered Market, has been shortlisted for the News Media Association’s Royal Rota Photography Competition.

He said he was honoured to have his work considered alongside so many great pictures.

He added: “We knew that we would get the best shot if I went behind the counter.

“You’ve got the Duchess of Cornwall who looks really stern as if she was going to tell him off and then you’ve got Oxford Cheese Company owner Will Pouget beaming, cheering him on.”

To vote visit: http://bit.ly/2sqs8BG