BANBURY

Mariusz Biezynski, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted contacting a woman in Banbury on June 8, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 8. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to an 18-week sentence, suspended for two years, handed to him by Banbury Magistrates’ Court on June 8. Jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Keith Bonner, 41, of Warsaw Close, Ruislip, Hillingdon, admitted harassing a woman by contacting her by text, post and on Facebook, and by going to her address in Chipping Norton between March 19 and May 12. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge. Handed a restraining order.

Jasmine Park, 27, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, admitted dishonestly failing to promptly notify a local authority, namely Cherwell District Council, in a prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to housing benefit between March 11 2013 and November 26 2015 in Banbury. Also admitted dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which you knew would affect your entitlement to Income Support between January 21 2013 and November 11 2015. Discharged conditionally for three years for both offences. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Jack Barratt, 36, of McKeevor Place, Banbury, admitted on May 23 2017, entering a premises in contravention of a closure order made by Oxford Magistrates’ Court. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Danut Grigore Iosub, 28, of Longworth Close, Banbury, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in Banbury on May 21 2017. Iosub gave a reading of 87mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Also admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in the same location on the same date. Fined £540. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Michael John Lilley, 45, of Hearthway, Banbury, admitted driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs in Banbury on July 13 2016. Also admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on the same date in the same location, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Sentenced to prison for 12 weeks concurrent. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Christy May McNish, 32, of Wilsdon Way, Kidlington, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit on May 20 2017 in Wilsdon Way, Kidlington. McNish gave a reading of 51mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Raymond Nathan Varney, 48, of Jubilee Court, Banbury, admitted stealing DVDs to the value of £31.96 belonging to WHSmiths in Banbury on January 29 2017. Also admitted stealing DVDs to the value of £30.97 from the same store on February 6 2017. Varney also pleaded guilty to stealing DVDs from the same store on February 8 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £94.89.

Martyn Walder, 34, of Wear Road, Bicester, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in Bicester on May 21 2017. Walder gave a reading of 59mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £500.

Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.