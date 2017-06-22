LIMOS are getting booked up, the shops are running out of tuxedos and sales of hair spray have rocketed.

It can only mean one thing – school prom season is here again.

After the nail-biting stress of exams, thousands of pupils will be celebrating – or partying to forget – at posh hotels, civic halls and social clubs across the county.

Many will also be saying a final farewell to hundreds of fellow pupils who they have spent the best years of their life with.

In the case of Oxford Spires Academy in East Oxford, Year 11 pupils have organised their own slap-up meal at classy De Vere Oxford Thames hotel in Sandford-on-Thames.

Spires students will be tucking into Supreme of Chicken, spinach and ricotta tortellini, panna cotta and truffles.

Headteacher Sue Croft also revealed that competition to arrive in style will be stiff as always, with previous prommers setting the bar turning up in limousines, double-decker buses, motorbikes and Bentleys.

She said: "I guess it's a rite of passage: the children feel that they've been together for five years, they know each other so well and gel as a year group and this marks the end of that era in their lives.

"We have a big leavers' assembly but that's in the middle of exams so this is their proper chance to celebrate."

School proms also represent an investment of time and energy from teachers and school staff which, given the pupils are about the leave, has no benefit to the school.

Mrs Croft added: "There is no benefit except the emotional benefit because we've invested so much time into these pupils' lives."

Wallingford School will be holding its sixth form leaver's ball next Thursday night at Hawkwell House Hotel in Oxford: a nice meal, dancing and merriment.

As always, headteacher Wyll Willis will join the students on their very last night together.

And for him, the night has always been more than just a fun party.

He said: "There is a particular point at the end of the evening after the last dance when the lights come back on and they're all stood there, it's their last time together as a group and they know it.

"Personally I just love being with them on that night to say goodbye."

As usual, the Oxford Mail will be putting together a picture spread of this year's prom-goers looking their best next week.

If you have any pictures you would like to be considered for inclusion please send them to news@nqo.com