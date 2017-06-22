ABOUD Kaplo's violin playing – and his life story – is really tugging heartstrings, thanks to the generosity of Oxford University staff.

A historic musical instrument from the university's Bate Collection has been lent to the 14-year-old Syrian musician.

The 19th century violin was restored in Oxford before being sent to the teenager and his family, who fled their home in Aleppo and are now seeking refuge in Lebanon, with nearly two million other Syrians.

Aboud said: "I’m so happy, so excited – I just want to thank Oxford University and the music department for making this happen."

The Bate Collection of Musical Instruments, part of the university’s faculty of music, was contacted by Susie Attwood, a film-maker, violinist and alumna of the faculty.

She had met Aboud and his parents while filming a documentary at a Syriac Orthodox monastery in Lebanon, where they are now living.

She wondered if the university could do anything to help develop Aboud's talent as a musician and Andy Lamb, curator of the Bate Collection, agreed to help by providing the violin.

Mr Lamb said: "The moment I read about this lad’s situation I realised that the Bate Collection and faculty of music could make some kind of positive contribution towards his quality of life.

"I immediately had an instrument in mind. It belonged to a former curator, Dr Helene Larue, a very generous person, and I knew that if she had been confronted with this situation, she would have donated an instrument instantly.

"'The violin is not rare or ancient enough to be regarded as a precious resource, but it’s significantly better than a cheap modern factory instrument, and it’s entirely the kind of instrument we would lend to a student here at Oxford.

"We’d certainly like to maintain some kind of link with Aboud and we want to assure him that there are music colleges that want him to have the best opportunities he can.

"We are always trying to help the public access our collections, but the idea that we could take this to the next level by sending this violin to a young musician in need is very exciting indeed.

"This is a new way – a ground-breaking way – for us to broaden access to the Bate Collection."

The collection holds more than 2,000 instruments which date from medieval times to the modern day.

It is the first time an instrument has been sent out in this way as the collection has strict rules about how its instruments can be used, but allows loans to other museums and to students.

The violin sent to Aboud was made in Germany by well-respected manufacturers Wolff Brothers.

Aboud’s parents, Emmanuel and Hanane, said in an email to university staff: "Your action brought happiness, hope and encouragement to Aboud and to us in the midst of our life circumstances."

Aboud added: "Playing the violin helps me express my feelings. I want to go on to study music and play on a big stage and travel the world.'

Ms Attwood said: "Life is very difficult for Syrians living in Lebanon, but seeing how music provides such hope for someone like Aboud is very moving."