WHETHER you want to quit smoking, reduce stress or alleviate unwanted symptoms of autism, bathing in the overwhelming sonic boom of an enormous gong can help.

That, at least, is the claim from expert 'gongmaster' Roger Newton.

He is just one of the performers/therapists spreading the good vibes at Oxfordshire's only yoga and music festival this weekend.

The third annual Om & Bass festival will take over the grounds of Braziers Park near Wallingford from tomorrow evening.

Hundreds are expected to flock to the stately home to grab the benefits of meditation, spiritual flexing – and live reggae.

Amongst all of that, gongmaster Roger Newton will be banging the drum for his particular brand of alternative therapy.

In fact, the 56-year-old from Essex will open the whole festival tomorrow at 5.30pm by playing on his 'huge range of enormous gongs' in the 'Yoga Barn'.

Mr Newton has been practicing yoga since the age of 12 and can now stand on his head unsupported.

But it is his ability to play a variety of huge gongs which has established his reputation.

Families from across the country travel to Leigh on Sea in Essex to join his acoustic cleansing – including one family from Oxford.

Fleur Newton Abbot, who is now a regular attendee, said: "I first heard about Roger Newton’s Gong Baths years ago and I wasn’t sure because it all sounded so wacky but in fact it was one of the most moving and best experiences ever.

"It's so hard to explain until you have done it but I felt like every cell in my body was regenerating and all the stresses and strains disappearing.

"It is like getting in tune with something deep inside yourself that you might never have been aware of."

In the gong baths, the instruments are set out with those taking part arranging themselves between with blankets and pillows.

Basic breathing exercises help the body relax as the German-made nickel and silver gongs begin to sound.

Mr Newton explained: "A gong bath is a form of sound therapy which brings about a deeply meditative state which in turn promotes the release of emotions and allows the body and mind to heal.

"The idea is that you are bathing in sound waves, but I prefer to describe it as a sound journey and it’s unique every time."

Om & Bass was founded in 2015 by former Headington School girl Rachel Cox, who quit a high-powered legal career in London to teach yoga in Wheatley.

Tickets cost £95 for the weekend and children go for free. Find out more and buy tickets at wildhuman.co.uk