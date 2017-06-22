IT’S not just shops and restaurants which will find their new homes at the Westgate Shopping Centre, as the site looks set to get its very own ‘crazy’ golf course.

Following its successes in Manchester and London Junkyard Golf Club will open its third UK venue at the new centre in October.

The club will feature three nine-hole courses all inspired by the scrapyard along with no less than five cocktail bars providing pit-stops for eager putters along the courses.

Co-founder of the club Chris Legh said: “Junkyard is a completely different kind of night out and we can’t wait to bring it to the brand new Westgate. It’s the ideal venue for us and our location as the anchor of the Westgate Social positions us alongside some of the most exciting new food outlets in the UK.”