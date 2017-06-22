RAIN is expected to batter the county thorughout the morning as the MetOffice have issued a weather warning.

The past few days of beaming sunshine and temperatures around 30C will soon seem a distant memory as thundery showers are predicted.

The yellow weather warning said heavy showers are expected right across the county, causing minor flooding in some areas.

This is expected to continue until about 1pm when things look set to clear up, with temperatures of up 22C today.

The MetOffice is also predicting these temperatures will continue to drop throughout the weekend to around 20C at its highest.