A PIEMAKER has pledged to donate 10,000 of its perfectly pastry-encrusted pies to good causes.

Pieminister, in Oxford’s Covered Market, has made the commitment as part of a Pie for a Pie campaign in partnership with charity UKHarvest.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of cutting food waste as part of the work the charity does to redistribute food to UK charities.

Pieminister have introduced three new pies - the Mexicow, Thai Cook and Feta Attraction - and for each one sold it will donate another.

Pieminister co-founder Jon Simon said: “A Pie for a Pie might just be the tastiest, easiest way to help others this summer.

“We have pledged to donate 10,000 pies so that together we can feed even more people.

“Supporting A Pie for a Pie means we can help UKHarvest’s mission to eliminate hunger and food waste.”