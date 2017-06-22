HUNDREDS of people packed Oxford Town Hall to sign up for 3,000 new jobs at the revamped Westgate Centre.

Employers in retail, restaurants, cafes and bars were at the jobs fair yesterday to talk to 30 retailers who are interested in working at the new £440m centre, due to open on October 24.

The 800,000 sq ft centre, being developed by Westgate Oxford Alliance, will contain more than 100 new shops, 25 restaurants and cafes, and boutique cinema Curzon.

John Lewis, the flagship 120,000 sq ft department store, was at the fair recruiting for 300 full and part-time staff in sales, services and customer support.

Employees of John Lewis are referred to as ‘partners’ as they become co-owners of the business and receive a share of the profits in an annual bonus.

Brendan Hattam, general manager of the centre, said he was delighted to see so many people attending the jobs fair.

He added: “There is now just four months to go before we open so we are now at the recruitment stage.

“There are a mixture of full and part-time roles available and a wide variety of roles in retail and admin.

“There are also opportunities for staff including chefs and engineers.

“About 80 per cent of the units have been let so far and I am confident 100 per cent will be let in due course.”

Mr Hattam said he was ‘optimistic’ that the revamped Westgate Centre would give Oxford’s retail economy a major boost.

He added: “It will benefit everyone and boost Oxford’s economy - I think other retailers in the city centre will benefit.

“When the Westgate Centre reopens it will make Oxford much more competitive as a retail centre.”

Mr Hattam said he wanted shoppers to enjoy visiting new restaurants at the centre’s rooftop terrace.

He added: “We want Westgate to be a place where people come and meet - they can come to the rooftop terrace and look at the skyline.”

Sadie Davies, director of The Breakfast Club restaurant opening on the rooftop terrace, said: “We have been trying to open in Oxford for years - this is a great opportunity.”

Selma Djelul, 58, from Abingdon, a former civil servant, was at the fair to find out about John Lewis jobs. She said: “I think John Lewis offer staff good benefits.”

Blackwell’s is opening a new store at Westgate, in addition to its Broad Street shop.. Ulric van den Bogaerde said: “We will stock a broad range of titles to appeal to everyone who comes in.”