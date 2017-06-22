A TOUCHING tribute to the city of Manchester has been added to a graffiti-inspired mural now emblazoned across an East Oxford wall.

A week-long project saw one side of Sushi Corner in Stockmore Street transformed into a riot of colour ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Cowley Road Carnival.

Now artist Andrew Mason has added a bee – the historic emblem of Manchester – to the corner of the mural.

The bee has come to represent the city's strength and unity following the terror attack on Monday, May 22, at the Manchester Arena, which saw 22 people killed in a bomb blast following an Ariana Grande concert.

Oxford city councillor Tom Hayes, who worked at the venue from 2001 to 2005, welcomed the extra addition to the piece of public art.

He said: "I worked at the Manchester Arena where the horrific terrorist attack happened, so I feel very touched that East Oxford is sending yet more signs of solidarity to my home city with this heart-warming street art."

The mural celebrates 10 years since the creation of both Cowley Road Carnival and the city's well-loved carnival band, Horns of Plenty.

This year's carnival will be held on Sunday, July 2, from 11am featuring a procession, music and dance and a range of stalls.

It also exists to encourage others to make use of new, legal graffiti spaces popping up across the city.

Mr Mason, known as 'Mani', has been working with the council's anti-social behaviour team to create a network of legal walls for street artists.

Since January 2016 a free wall space has been available to street artists at the disused toilet block in South Park but more are likely to follow.

Mr Hayes, the council's executive board member for community safety, added: "Unwanted graffiti can blight neighbourhoods and I’m glad that the council has a dedicated, reactive graffiti removal supervisor.

"What we’re promoting here is a very proactive approach to stopping unwanted graffiti while also enabling local artists to add colour to their own communities.

"I learned about this scheme over the last three years that I was on scrutiny committee and I’m excited to be working with amazing council officers as executive board member to help put Oxford on the map for the country’s best community street art."

Once free wall spaces are agreed with Oxford City Council, artwork can begin to follow and the council will also consider temporary structures such as hoardings.

Anyone with an idea for an appropriate site to become a free wall space should email cllrthayes@oxford.gov.uk