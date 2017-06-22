A TEENAGER is just weeks away from possibly being able to walk unaided for the first time after battling [BEING BORN WITH] cerebral palsy.

The date is set for 17-year-old Gabriel Masih-Gill, from Stowford Road in Barton, to have life-changing surgery that his family dedicatedly campaigned for five years for and raised more than £30,000.

Thanks to readers of the Oxford Mail and friends and family enough money was raised to pay for the surgery known as selective dorsal rhizotomy [SDR]in Nottingham on Friday, August 4.

Mum Paula Masih-Gill, 42, said: “This is what we have been fighting for now for five years and finally we have got that yes.

“I can’t wait, we are all so excited.

“What the surgery will do is remove the spasticity [from his legs] enabling Gabriel to be much more loose.

“At the moment he is extremely stiff and often has spasms so is confined to his wheelchair.”

The family were told two days before Christmas the August surgery date and that Gabriel will be given the chance to take his first unaided steps.

Mrs Masih-Gill and husband Samuel were told once the teen has had his operation the physiotherapists hope to have him standing for the first time the next week.

She added: “Our main goal is for him to be able to transfer out his wheelchair and into another chair on his own.”

The countdown comes as the family were treated to a garden make-over for Gabriel to get out and play with his seven-year-old brother Lucien.

Before now, Gabriel can only walk a few steps assisted and the garden has been too much of an obstacle for him.

The space meant it wasn’t easily accessible and the uneven ground could prove dangerous for the youngster.

But thanks to charity WellChild a two-day DIY-SOS style makeover has transformed the garden and Gabriel is looking forward to making the most of his new garden post-surgery.

A team of charity volunteers improved the wheelchair access, created a waist height flower bed for plants and vegetables and railings for Gabriel to try out his first few steps post-surgery.

Mrs Masih-Gill added: “He is feeling really positive, although a bit anxious.

“He just is so determined and keeps saying I am up for this.”

She added: “I cant believe it has all come at once, we have been through so much trauma as a family and something like this is going to make so much difference.

The family thanked WellChild for its support, as well as friends and family for their help and donations.