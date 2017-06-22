A STUDENT at Heyford Park Free School in Upper Heyford is being sponsored by a housebuilder for the European Cheerleading Championship in Croatia.

Mione Romain, 15 and four other cheerleaders at Bicester Elite Cheer United asked for help to fundraise for the trip.

Dorchester Living will pay for Mione’s transport and accommodation.

Mione’s mum Gilly Webb, said: “I’m extremely proud of Mione representing the UK with her team mates and can’t wait to see them perform in Croatia.

“I’d like to thank Dorchester Living for all their support.”