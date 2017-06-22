AN eco-friendly nappy firm has won Best Green Business in this region’s Venus Business Awards.

Christine McRitchie, director of Earthwise Trading, said: “I am so proud and delighted to have been chosen by the team at IKEA Reading, who sponsored my category, as the winner of Best Green Business.

“We are committed to running our business sustainably, and it’s great to receive recognition for all that we have achieved so far.”

Ms McRitchie launched Earthwise Trading from home in 2004, specialising in reusable nappies and reusable menstrual products.

The firm is now based in a converted barn in Long Wittenham.