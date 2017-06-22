A CHARITY champion and well-known figure in Oxford has said she will not be cowed by the 'toerag' who stole from her in Gloucester Green.

Great-grandmother Aurora 'Irma' James has been fundraising for the Sailors' Society for almost three decades in memory of her husband Eli.

But yesterday the Blackbird Leys resident fell victim to a distraction theft in the market and had her purse, containing her bus pass and picture of her husband who died in 1991, taken.

Best known for her jaunty sailor's cap and handmade basket of charity memorabilia, the 76-year-old has raised more than £20,000 over the years and has appealed for urgent help finding her purse, as others' safety could be at stake.

She said: "I am feeling more than awful. I am enraged. If this little toerag did it to me, he might well do it to others; the market is a fruitful place.

"I don’t know how people can be that evil and wicked.

"It’s a good job the bus drivers know me or else I would have had to walk - I have no money and no bus pass.

"A friend has offered me £100 but I only took £20 from her; it goes to show what friends are like and what friends are for."

At about 10am yesterday Mrs James was approached by a slim white man in his early 20s who brandished a paper form and asked repeatedly if it was hers.

On arriving at the bus station a few minutes later she discovered a cotton carrier bag inside her basket, containing the black purse, was missing.

The purse contained £28 in cash, a Nectar card with £11.57 saved up for the Sailors' Society, and a house key for an elderly lady she checks on daily in Blackbird Leys.

There was also a treasured photograph of Eli, who inspired Mrs James into fundraising, and a sentimental card from one of her three sons.

She said: "The money is of no consequence; easy come, easy go.

"Life is more precious. The world is getting more and more evil."

However, the setback is not going to stop Mrs James from collecting for the cause close to her heart.

She added: "The basket might have attracted the thief but it will not put me off [fundraising]. I will re-start at the end of this month officially but I always have the box."

Police community support officers were informed at the scene and yesterday evening Mrs James formally reported the incident to Thames Valley Police at Cowley Police Station.

Market traders, visitors to Gloucester Green and waste collection teams from Oxford City Council are urged to keep an eye out for the bag or purse.

Mrs James came to Oxford in 1965 from the Caribbean and has lived for almost her whole life in Field Avenue.

Her late husband encouraged her to fundraise for the Sailors' Society, a maritime welfare charity, shortly before his diagnosis.

Stuart Rivers, chief executive officer of the charity, said: "Irma has been an incredible supporter to us for many years and helped hundreds of people by fundraising for Sailors’ Society’s worldwide work. We were really shocked to hear about this terrible incident and hope Irma recovers soon from the trauma of it all."

Friends at the Leys Community Development Initiative (CDI)'s Clockhouse project for the over-50s were horrified at the news yesterday.

Cora Spencer, 73, of Windale Avenue, said: "I think it's a disgrace. Irma is normally quite alert and active and for something like this to happen is awful."

Gordon Roper, the chairman of Blackbird Leys Parish Council, said it was 'absolutely diabolical' and the thief deserved 'everything they get' if caught.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Thames Valley Police via the 101 number.