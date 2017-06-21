OXFORDSHIRE cemented its status for architectural brilliance after more buildings were bestowed with national awards.

The Royal Institute for British Architects (RIBA) celebrated two Oxford University extensions as well as a West Oxfordshire community centre as some of the best buildings in the UK.

A myriad of architectural marvels competed for the national crown following regional heats last month, which also saw a series of wins for buildings based in Oxfordshire.

RIBA yesterday announced those that impressed its judging panel the most, describing a Lincoln College building in Turl Street as 'delightful'.

The college's stone and glass Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, designed by Stanton Williams with Rodney Melville and Partners Ltd, was hailed by judges as 'maturely-handled'.

They said: "It is a sensitive and intelligent extension of the existing 1905 building, within the heart of the tightly-packed Lincoln College site.

"The careful reading and continuation of key lines, retention and balancing of existing neo-classical features with contemporary ones, to create an unashamedly contemporary but harmonious response in such close context with older buildings, was exceptionally successful."

Magdalen College Library off High Street was also given an award for an extension by Wright & Wright Architects; recognised for its 'sensitive' nod to its historic surroundings.

The RIBA panel said: "The understated addition does not compete with, or harm the setting of the historic context, despite significantly adding to it.

"Inside the building, the carefully-detailed oak furniture, book stacks and study areas creates a studious atmosphere."

They said repairs to part of the library were 'well measured', adding:"They were undertaken with a light touch so as not to lose the character or patina of age, which are intrinsic to the value of the asset."

Outside of the city, Warwick Hall Community Centre in Burford also earned a prize for being a 'well-considered' project that restored the Warwick Hall building.

The £3.7m project by Acanthus Clews Architects, next to St John the Baptist Church, was said to be in-keeping with the Cotswold stone of the historic town.

Reverend Richard Coombs said: "We wanted visitors to experience warm hospitality, food and drink at every event.

"Our vision was for the new Warwick Hall to be at the heart of our church's ministry and the heart of our community's life."

The panel described the hall as a 'vibrant and bold community facility'.

RIBA president Jane Duncan said: "RIBA National Awards provide insight into emerging design trends.

"I am delighted to see such confident, innovative and ambitious architecture delivered in such challenging times."

Oxfordshire's winners were among 49 across the UK that won the prestigious accolade.