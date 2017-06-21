OXFORD has firmly cemented its heritage of architectural brilliance as another three buildings are awarded a national accolade today.

After the regional heats of the Royal Institute for British Architects (RIBA) were handed out last month, the cream of the crop have now been recognised with its national award.

For the jury the Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building at Lincoln College by Stanton Williams with Rodney Melville and Partners Ltd was the most ‘outstanding’ out of the entire awards.

They said: “A sensitive and intelligent extension of the existing 1905 building, within the heart of the tightly-packed Lincoln College site.

“The careful reading and continuation of key lines, retention and balancing of existing neo-classical features with contemporary ones, to create an unashamedly contemporary but harmonious response in such close context with older buildings, was exceptionally successful and demonstrates what can be achieved if maturely handled.”

Magdalen College Library also took home a national award.

The project by Wright & Wright Architects was described as ‘sensitive’ by the jury as it did not compete with the site’s historic context.

Also taking home a national award was the Warwick Hall Community Centre in Burford, which the jury described as a ‘well-considered’ project that restored the Warwick Hall building.

The £3.7m project by Acanthus Clews Architects was in keeping with the Cotswold stone of the historic town.

Reverend Richard Coombs said: “We wanted visitors to experience warm hospitality, food and drink at every event.

“Our vision was for the new Warwick Hall to be at the heart of our church’s ministry and the heart of our community’s life.’ RIBA president Jane Duncan said: “RIBA National Awards provide insight into emerging design trends, as well as showing how well the profession responds to economic drivers.

“I am delighted to see such confident, innovative and ambitious architecture delivered in such challenging times.”