A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a nightclubber was followed and attacked on Sunday.

Police said a woman in her 20s left Atik nightclub at about 2am and was followed by her attacker along the street.

Officers said he walked with her before taking her off into an alleyway off Park End Street where he raped her.

The man, who is from Exeter, remains in police custody.