THE usual flurry of vans, cars and lorries on the A34 this afternoon were joined by a man on a mobility scooter

Concerned passersby called the police after a gentleman in his 50s or 60s was seen trundling along on the stretch near Wendlebury - a 70mph limit.

Hannah Jones, a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, said: "We received reports at around 1.40pm today from road users concerned about a man riding a mobility scooter on the A34 southbound near Wendlebury.

"Officers attended and safely resolved the situation by removing the man and his scooter from the carriageway.

"No one was injured."

Mobility scooters have a top speed of up to 8mph - 62mph slower than the maximum permitted for vehciles on the A34 dual carriageway.