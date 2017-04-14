EMPLOYEES at Didcot Railway Centre are chuffed to bits with their latest award.

For a third successive year, the centre has been awarded with TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 2017.

Commercial manager for the centre Ann Middleton said: “I am delighted that Didcot Railway Centre has again been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the year.

“It is very gratifying for the many volunteers involved here, and shows that their continued hard work has been worth it.”

The award recognises establishments that consistently earn positive TripAdvisor reviews from visitors.