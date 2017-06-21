THREE of the main sponsors for this year’s seminal carnival extravaganza have been announced.

Revellers are set to swarm Cowley Road for the Cowley Road Carnival when the summer fiesta returns on July 2.

Organisers are hoping to attract about 50,000 merrymakers to this year’s event with theme of industry and technology set to grace the streets of Oxford.

This week carnival organisers announced that the Templars Square Shopping Centre, Oxford estate agents Chamberlain Evans and the Indonesian embassy are all sponsoring the event.

Carnival spokeswoman Sarah Airey said: “We are delighted to have Chamberlain back as a sponsor for this year’s carnival and offering support to the event and for the local community.

“Templars Square are sponsoring us for the first time and we are delighted to have the support of the shopping centre and local business.

“With the Indonesian embassy, Indonesian food has always been a real fixture of the carnival.

“This year we are lucky to have their support as well as ‘little Indonesia’ at the Restore Gardens car park.”

Speaking of this year’s event she said: “This year is going to be even more jam packed with so many things to see and do.”