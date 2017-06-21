WHILE out on patrol on a sunny afternoon in Bicester Village, police were star struck as they bumped into a famous face.
'Evergreen' singer Will Young was spotted with glitter on his cheek and a smile on his face as he posed with officers in the popular shopping district.
Clutching his purchase in a striped top, the artist who rose to fame on TV show Pop Idol, was then sent on his way.
A very warm foot patrol in Bicester Village today, bumped into @willyoung enjoying the sunshine #footpatrol #bicestervillage #3776 pic.twitter.com/M6T63gPDb7— TVP_Bicester (@TVP_Bicester) June 21, 2017
Comments