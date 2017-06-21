THERESA May's first Queen's Speech was dominated by the complex process of leaving the EU and tackling terrorism.

Out of the 27 bills and draft bills unveiled today, eight were devoted to Brexit, including bills on customs, trade, immigration, fisheries, agriculture and nuclear safeguards.

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire and recent terror attacks, she also announced plans for a civil disaster taskforce and a new commission for countering extremism.

She also said there would be a review of counter-terror strategy and a creation of an independent public advocate to act on behalf of bereaved families.

Flagship manifesto policies included the scrapping of universal free school lunches, means-testing the winter fuel payment and reform of social care funding, which has been branded as the 'dementia tax.'

Also unveiled were Bills to extend the HS2 high-speed rail link to Crewe, permit the development of driverless cars, spaceports and commercial satellites, cut whiplash insurance claims, protect victims of domestic abuse and ban letting fees for private rented homes.

Plans to extend grammar schools are reined in, with a promise only to work with Parliament to bring forward proposals for school improvement "that can command a majority".

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "This slimmed down Queen's Speech shows a Government on the edge.

"Having dropped everything from the dementia tax to fox hunting, I assume the only reason they have proposed a Space Bill is so they can shoot their manifesto into space and pretend it never existed."

Following her failure to reach agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to shore up her minority administration, Mrs May is the first PM in decades to be faced by doubts over whether she can get her legislative programme through Parliament.