AN Oxford Brookes student has been chosen to represent the city and promote international ties.

Student Aimee Winkfield fought stiff competition to become an Oxford City Rep as part of a scheme launched by Oxford City Council earlier this year.

She is graduating this week having studied Communication, Media and Culture and is one of ten young people chosen to represent Oxford’s twinned cities and help raise awareness and engagement among their peers.

She said on her selection: “It’s not only an opportunity to go abroad and visit a new place, but an opportunity to do a role which requires me to interact with media and develop my communication skills.

“I absolutely love travelling and exploring new places and media and communication is my other passion, so the two combined is perfect for me.

“The City Rep job will also allow me to create new connections with other young people who live in Oxford. It’s a brilliant opportunity and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The chosen City Reps will travel to the city they represent whilst learning to fundraise for their trips abroad. They will create a website containing accounts of their own travel experience, guides to the twin cities and an event calendar for all twinning activities.

They will also put together a launch event as part of Oxford Christmas Light Festival which, this year, will be themed ‘The World In Oxford’.

Councillor Dee Sinclair, City Council Board Member for Culture and Communities added: “We’re really looking forward to working with such a talented and diverse group of young people from all over Oxford. It was a difficult job to select just ten.”