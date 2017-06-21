THE MP for Banbury has spoken about her worries over the lack of support for her constituency in plans to overhaul the NHS in Oxfordshire.

Victoria Prentis raised her concerns at an Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group board meeting on Tuesday where the so-called Transformation Programme Phase One consultation report was discussed.

She said: “A wide range of questions were asked about the process and the findings. While I was disappointed to hear the board reach the conclusion that the consultation process has been adequate, I remain concerned about the two-phase approach and how it will proceed.

“It is quite clear from the report that there is insufficient support for any of the plans in the north of the county.”

Mrs Prentis added the OCCG will now look at travel times for people travelling to the Horton General Hospital and the John Radcliffe.

The board is now planning to make final call on phase one on August 10.