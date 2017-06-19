A COMMUNITY centre dubbed the 'soul of Cowley' celebrated one year of serving the community this week.

The Venue@Cowley was first launched in June last year and in 12 months has fast become the home for a wide range of local organisations.

The centre which combines housing with community spaces is situated at Barns Road, opposite the Templars Square shopping centre.

It is a joint venture between housing association GreenSquare and Hab Housing, a company set up by Channel 4’s Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud.

Cowley councillor David Henwood praised the scheme and said it had fast become a boon for the area.

He said: "As someone that has been working on the project from when it was just a drawing, I’m really proud of The Venue @ Cowley.

"The centre has developed its own atmosphere distinct from other centres in the area.

"The uncomplicated design lends it to a range of flexible uses, including birthday parties, classes, and meeting venues.

"We still want more local community groups to use the rooms, and develop a local stakeholders group that might run the centre in the future."

The centre was first opened last year and was the first community hub for Cowley in six years being built at the former Cowley Community Centre.

It is made up of 40 flats and community rooms and at the time was dubbed 'the soul of Cowley.'

Mr Henwood said that in its first ten months the centre has since made £15,000 in profits, which is double the monthly target income of £750 set by the centre's stakeholders group.

The cost of running the centre is partly subsidised by GreenSquare, who pays £7,000 a year, agreed for the next 25 years.

It is also the proud beneficiary of an architecture award from the Royal Institute of British Architects giving the site a South Regional Award at a ceremony on May 25.

Barns Place, which comprises 40 contemporary apartments, is designed by award-winning London-based architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and was one of 15 to be shortlisted for the award and one of only nine winners.

The judging panel said of the site: "The project brings together social enterprise and a mix of housing in an innovative way, to create a vibrant mix of uses and communities."

Opened last year the centre has become home for several community groups ranging from play groups to weight watchers, yoga classes and larger groups including NHS Care, Oxfam and Workers Educational Association.

The centre is a not for profit facility and plans to in future include a Foodbank and a 'play and stay' group run by the Cowley Community Church.