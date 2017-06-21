FOR a quarter of a century the Kidlington Concert Brass Band have been delighting listeners with their soothing sounds.

The band formed in 1992 through the amalgamation of Kidlington Silver band and Oxford Concert Brass band and this year is marking the impressive milestone with a anniversary concert.

The brass band will put on a show for visitors as well as invite old band members to join in for a reminiscent interlude for the show on July 16.

Kidlington Concert Brass Band secretary Thomas James said: "The band will be celebrating this occasion with a concert and we would love to see as many former members and friends of the band at this occasion as possible.

"We will also have a section of the concert where we would like to invite former members to play with the current band and people are encouraged to bring along their instrument if they would like to take part."

The 25th anniversary year for the band, also celebrate 125 years of the former Kidlington Silver Band, marks an impressive year for the group.

Kidlington Concert Band are a competing brass band and are currently the London and Southern Counties first Section champions.

The band bagged this title earlier in the year after beating 16 other bands at a competition in Stevenage and as a result will represent the region at the national final at Cheltenham in September and will be promoted to the championship section from 2018.

People are invited to celebrate the milestone year for the band from 7pm on July 16 and entry is free into the show at Exeter Hall in Kidlington.

Tickets from kcbenquiries@gmail.com or via 07756929264, anyone former members looking to join in the concert is also asked the give prior notice to the team.