NEWTS, bats and butterflies are set to benefit from a number of new wildlife habitats being created throughout Bicester.

Councillors have approved plans for 13 new ponds to be built in fields outside Launton and Marsh Gibbon as part of Network Rail's work on phase two of the East West Rail link project.

The new wildlife habitats hope to mitigate the impact of the works to upgrade the rail line between Bicester and Bedford.

Cherwell District council lead member for planning Cllr Colin Clarke, Cherwell’s lead member for planning, said: "The East West Rail link is a very large undertaking and it is vital that as large infrastructure projects such as this are delivered, provision is also made for nature."

Cherwell District Council approved the application to create 13 new pond sites in the area at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday, June 15.

The plans include proposals for earthworks, hibernacula [animal shelters] and planting of habitats to increase biodiversity and the viability of rare species in the area.

It will apply to three sites which includes one area close to Marsh Gibbon with the railway line north and Bicester road to its south, another is north of Launton directly north of the railway line and the final area is east of Launton Village just north of Station Road where it crosses the railway line.

Across the three sites there will be a wildflower meadow created, scrub, trees and hedgerows will also be planted.

Mr Clarke added: "Populations of species such as the great crested newt can suffer when they are isolated and it is hoped that we can give them and other notable species greater resilience by providing a series of connected habitats.

"Overall these three sites will help indigenous species survive and flourish and they are an important boost to biodiversity for the area."

Great crested newts are a key species in the area which will need both aquatic and land habitats created to be able to flourish amid recent population declines.

The work is expected to be completed before the railway line upgrade goes ahead and any material excavated to create the ponds wills be used for landscaping with existing hedgerows retained.