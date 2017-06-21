SWITCHING blast suits for Lycra, 20 bomb disposal experts cycled through Vauxhall Barracks as part of a 1,500 mile charity ride.

On Saturday the barracks in Didcot were awash with residents waving the Union Jack as they welcomed members of the British Army who were raising money for Felix Fund.

Their plan is to visit every EOD regiment in the country, Vauxhall Barracks is the home of 11 EOD Regiment, as they ride from Edinburgh to Bielefeld in Germany in just 15 days.

Operations officer with 421 EOD and search squadron Captain Ash Manning said he was determined to finish the ride.

The 27-year-old added: "It has been in the planning for quite a while, so it is great to be doing it after all the build-up beforehand.

"The weather has also been on our side, although the hot does make it a lot more difficult.”

"I am excited for once we get across the channel and the Germany as the route flattens out and the days are shorter with just 70 miles roughly each day."

Felix Fund is a Didcot-based charity, which provides support for those affected by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

Chief executive officer Melanie Moughton said the money raised from the ride will go towards offering more services for families with stay-away courses for people facing illnesses such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

She added: "Events like this make a massive difference, outside of the funding the awareness element has been great with lots of people.

"It is hard being a small military charity and any money raised we need basically.

"It is a really stressful job these people do, with on average about 2500 shout out a year.

"Recently we have had a few examples in Manchester and London, but also lots of things like call outs to World War Two bombs."

Key funding for the event has been provided for by Kirintec, who specialise in the design and production of security technology solutions.

Wantage MP Ed Vaizey was among the cheering residents as they welcomed the riders into the barracks.

He said: "It is a terrific idea and the work the charity does is very important supporting men and women in bomb disposal.

“It is not just in the army, they do an amazing amount of work.

“The regiment has been based her in Didcot for many years and it is very much part of the fabric of the town.

“Along with that they are a very defining part of the town so it is great to be able to welcome them here as they cycle through on their journey.”

For more information about Felix Fund visit: felixfund.org.uk