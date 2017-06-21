A CRASH caused congestion on the A34 near Wolvercote.
One southbound lane was blocked after a lorry and car crashed near the Peartree Interchange at about 9am this morning.
Traffic has now cleared but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.
