A FAIRTRADE company has applied to turn a current shopping unit in Templars Square Shopping Centre into a Lebanese restaurant.

Shared Earth Ltd, which sells eco-friendly and recycled gifts, submitted a planning application to Oxford City Council for a change of use at one of the units in Upper Burr into a family-friendly eatery.

The space at number 27 was previously a charity shop and has been vacant for more than a year. If approved, the restaurant would have capacity for 40 people during the day.

The deadline for comments on application 17/01544/FUL is Sunday, July 16.