FIREFIGHTERS waded into a river and rescued a woman from the water.

Crews joined paramedics and police in Witney yesterday after a member of the public spotted the woman in the River Windrush, and feared she was in trouble.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was lucky to escape and warned of the 'dire consequences' of entering a 'fast-flowing' river.

Firefighters were called out at 6.24pm near Windrush Leisure Centre, sending a rescue team and two fire engines.

They pulled on dry suits and flotation aids and jumped in to pull her to safety, before South Central Ambulance Service gave first aid.

Incident commander, crew manager Glen Lee of Witney Fire Station, said “Our firefighters have comprehensive water rescue skills and the equipment and regularly train for such incidents.

"On this occasion the lady was fortunate not to come to any serious harm and was led safely away from the water - but the combination of a person entering the water for a length of time, and a fast-flowing river, can all too often lead to dire consequences.

"I urge the public to read our key water safety messages."

This week marks an Drowning Prevention Week, run by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK).

It runs until Monday and promotes the importance of learning essential water safety skills to prevent accidental drowning.

Last May Oxfordshire mourned the loss of 16-year-old Ellis Downes from Harwell, who drowned in the River Thames.

The Harwell teenager had been enjoying a warm day on the riverbank in Culham and went for a swim with friends, but got into trouble in the cold water.

Last summer his dad backed a campaign to halve the number of fatalities from river drowning, with Oxford City Council stating there had been six deaths in Oxford's rivers in the past two years.

The fire service has stressed the following safety points: