A DISABILITY football team which was crowned the best in the country held a special celebration at its first practice session after being handed the award.

Oxford City Casuals was named the best program for disabilities at the National League Trust Community Awards 2017 last week, beating 68 other teams to the prize.

The team, which is made up of about 50 male and female players aged four to 45, held a celebration and presentation on Sunday at its training ground at Oxford City Football Club in Marsh Lane, Marston.

Manager Mark Heelis said: "This was the first time as a manager I got to have my hands on the trophy.

"It felt absolutely brilliant.

"I felt so proud to be part of an amazing community club.

"It is a real pleasure to manage the team and we have got some incredible people helping out.

"We had a bit of a presentation and some refreshments and Oxford City chairman Brian Cox came down and gave a talk to the team.

"I gave a short speech to say what it meant to me and that we should be all so proud of having this award."

He said that to be named the best out of so many teams was 'unbelievable' and added: "The team are just delighted, they were really thrilled about it.

"We were all just really pleased that we have got this and the award."

As well as the honour of being named best program the club was also given a £5,000 cheque at the awards ceremony, which was held on June 10.

The Casuals was first set up in September 2003 and aims to help dozens of players gain confidence, independence and improve social skills.

The pan-disability club runs training sessions every Sunday at the Oxford City ground under the guidance of volunteer coaches from the club.

The Casuals play in the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Inclusive League [BOBI] with six casuals teams representing Oxford City: Under-12s, ladies, and four adult men's teams.

The club also puts on regular social events and trips for its members including tours of Wembley Stadium and its end of season party.

The 2017/18 BOBI season has now come to an end and will begin again in September, with fixtures to be published on the Oxford City website.